Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $189.86 Average PT from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.