OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Critical Contrast

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and OneSpan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.81 -$11.50 million N/A N/A OneSpan $215.69 million 2.94 -$5.45 million ($0.46) -34.50

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OMNIQ and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 OneSpan 0 1 3 0 2.75

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.59%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.44%. Given OneSpan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A OneSpan -8.92% -5.63% -3.83%

Summary

OneSpan beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

