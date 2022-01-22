Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $2.02. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 162,176 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

