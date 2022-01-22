ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

