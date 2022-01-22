Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 321,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after buying an additional 306,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

