Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 23,688 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 23,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

