Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Open Text worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.33 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.