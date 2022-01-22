Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

