Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,483,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

