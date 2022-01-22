Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

