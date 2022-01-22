Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0032

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Origin Sport has a market cap of $955,887.59 and approximately $122,018.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00089501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.