Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

