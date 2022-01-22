Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 269,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 129,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$129.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

