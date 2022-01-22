Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.82.

Shares of OVV opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$19.86 and a 12 month high of C$51.97.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

