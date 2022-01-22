Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,845 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

