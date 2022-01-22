OWNDATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $351,971.33 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $351,971.33 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.08 or 0.01085786 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

