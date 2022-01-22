OWNDATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $351,971.33 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $351,971.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006216 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.08 or 0.01085786 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

