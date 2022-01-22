Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $40.10 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

