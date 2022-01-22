Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.22.

PCRX stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $779,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

