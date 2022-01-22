PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp worth $435,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 272,718 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

