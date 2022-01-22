Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Cut by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

