Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $16.97 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

