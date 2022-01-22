Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

