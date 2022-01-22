Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,855 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 842.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castlight Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 272,609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $258,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $329.13 million, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

