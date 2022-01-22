Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

