Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.