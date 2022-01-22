Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,525 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

