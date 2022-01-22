Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 508.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $47,400,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on M shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

