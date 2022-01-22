Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.08.

PRRWF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

