ParkByte Hits Market Capitalization of $18,291.38 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ParkByte has a market cap of $18,291.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkByte has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

Buying and Selling ParkByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

