Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.4 days.
Shares of Parkland stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.
