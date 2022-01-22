Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.4 days.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.