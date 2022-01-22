Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

