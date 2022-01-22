Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.04.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 164,700 shares of company stock valued at $902,344 over the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.