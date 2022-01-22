PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.91. PayPal has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

