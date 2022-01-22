PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.48. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 43,702 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.