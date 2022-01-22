PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

PCTI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.28.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter.

In other PCTEL news, CEO David A. Neumann bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of PCTEL worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

