Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.