Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 653 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.