Pearl River Capital LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.00. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

