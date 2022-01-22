Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $814,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Shares of FB stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day moving average is $344.09. The company has a market cap of $843.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

