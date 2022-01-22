Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 625

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.66).

PSON stock opened at GBX 659 ($8.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.04. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($12.40). The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

