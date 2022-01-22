Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.69) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.66).

LON PSON opened at GBX 659 ($8.99) on Thursday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($12.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 608.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.04.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

