Peel Hunt Raises Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target to GBX 325

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 325 ($4.43) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($4.14).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

LON BOWL opened at GBX 270 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 265.99. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.22), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($514,389.19).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.