Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Centamin to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 86 ($1.17) to GBX 106 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 95.98 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.83. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.69). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

