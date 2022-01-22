Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 316,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $222.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.