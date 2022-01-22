Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $596,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

