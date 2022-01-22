Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

