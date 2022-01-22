Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 667,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

