Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading Up 1.8%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,890 ($39.43) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($39.23). Approximately 155,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 112,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($38.55).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,987.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,778.89. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The company has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 190.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

