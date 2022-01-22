Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Personalis were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,396. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $455.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

